Crime

Regina man facing kidnapping, assault charges after SWAT investigation

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 28, 2021 12:54 pm
Regina man facing kidnapping, assault charges after SWAT investigation - image
File / Global News

A 36-year-old man is facing several charges including kidnapping and extortion after a police SWAT operation on Saturday night.

The investigation took place in the 1000 block of McTavish Street.

Harold Hanson was taken into custody by SWAT members around 8:30 p.m.

Hanson has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and aggravated assault.

In addition to the new charges, Hanson had outstanding warrants: being unlawfully at large, Canada-wide; discharge of a firearm in a reckless manner; and, possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order.

Hanson will make his first court appearance on these charges on Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

