Two men found with gunshot wounds in West Broadway: Winnipeg police

Two men were rushed to hospital in critical condition Friday night, after a shooting in West Broadway, according to Winnipeg police.

Police say they arrived at a house in the 100 block of Furby Avenue around 8 p.m., where they found two men inside both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers quickly provided medical help, including tourniquets to both victims before they were rushed to hospital by ambulance. Both men have since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say the incident is under investigation by the Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

