Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 24 2021 7:03pm
01:28

Gunfire in Toronto’s Queen West neighbourhood sends 2 to hospital

Two people are in hospital following a shooting in the Queen West neighbourhood. Brittany Rosen reports.

Advertisement

Video Home