Comments

Crime

2 men injured after shooting in Toronto’s Queen West neighbourhood

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 7:35 am
File photo - police tape. View image in full screen
File photo - police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toronto police say two people were taken to hospital after a shooting in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood.

Police said they were called to Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots from numerous callers.

Two men were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Police said two people were arrested in connection with the shooting.

One gun was recovered at the scene, police added.

