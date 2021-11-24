2 men injured after shooting in Toronto’s Queen West neighbourhood

Toronto police say two people were taken to hospital after a shooting in the city’s Queen West neighbourhood.
Police said they were called to Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots from numerous callers.
Two men were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, paramedics said.
Police said two people were arrested in connection with the shooting.
One gun was recovered at the scene, police added.
