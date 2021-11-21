Police searching for 2 men involved in attempted child abduction downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are searching for two men wanted in connection with an attempted abduction of a child in the city’s downtown core Saturday night.

Police said the incident took place just before 9 p.m. at the John Street pedestrian bridge, just north of Bremner Boulevard.

Investigators said two men approached a young boy who was missing and told him they would take him home. The child agreed to go with them before private security intervened after being alerted by the police.

The two men fled the scene and police said they were last seen walking toward Bremner.

The boy was since reunited with his parents.

The first man is described as being between the ages of 30 to 35 and five-foot-seven with an average build. At the time of the incident he was reported to be wearing a black puffy vest, a sweater with striped sleeves, black pants, black boots and a black baseball hat.

The second man is described as being of similar age and five-foot-eight with an average build. He was reported to be wearing a red and white lumberjack jacket and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Attempted Child Abduction Investigation, John Street pedestrian bridge and Bremner Boulevard area https://t.co/KMZ9YepKtc — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 21, 2021