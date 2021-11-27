Western Mustangs roll over St. FX in the Mitchell Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Mustangs are headed back to the Vanier Cup after a 61-6 win over St. Frances Xavier in the Mitchell Bowl.

There is getting off to a good start and then there is what the Mustangs did on their home turf of Western Alumni Stadium.

After the first quarter of play, the Mustangs had 224 yards of total offence while St. FX had only two.

Western did most of their damage early and just about all of it on the ground. Running backs Trey Humes and Edouard Wanadi had three touchdowns each and OUA rushing champion Keon Edwards added another.

That trio combined for 433 yards on the ground. Western had 469 rushing yards in all and 611 yards on offence in total.

Wanadi is only in his first year and ran the ball 26 times for 238 yards.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Western Mustangs win the 113th Yates Cup

Western owned field position early as well. They began five of their eleven first-half drives in St. FX terriroty and built a 51-3 lead by halftime.

The Mustangs defence limited St. Frances Xavier to 210 yards in total and limited running back Malcolm Bussey to 67 yards on 12 carries.

Read more: London Knights trade defenceman Ben Roger to Kingston

Western kicker Brian Garrity was perfect on extra points and connected on a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter.

First-year Western quarterback Evan Hillock only attempted ten passes all day but went 8-of-10 for 114 yards and a touchdown to Griffin Campbell who led Mustang receivers with five catches in the game.

Read more: Doug Plumb back as head coach of the London Lightning

Western’s defence had not allowed a point in nearly five quarters coming into the Mitchell Bowl. They held St. FX to two field goals and intercepted Silas Fagnan three times. Daniel Valente had two of those and Jackson Findlay had the other.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mustangs will face the winner of the Bowl featuring the University of Saskatchewan Huskies and the Montreal Carabins.

2:02 Saskatchewan Huskies beat Manitoba Bisons 45-17 to win 84th Hardy Cup Saskatchewan Huskies beat Manitoba Bisons 45-17 to win 84th Hardy Cup