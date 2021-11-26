Menu

Traffic

Ottawa LRT service resumes after ‘unauthorized person’ removed from tracks

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 3:45 pm
Ottawa's light-rail transit system was down briefly Friday afternoon between St-Laurent and Blair stations. View image in full screen
Ottawa's light-rail transit system was down briefly Friday afternoon between St-Laurent and Blair stations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A section of the Confederation Line LRT is back up and running Friday after a short disturbance caused by a person on the tracks.

OC Transpo tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. that R1 replacement bus service was running between St-Laurent and Blair stations, citing a “disturbance on the tracks.”

The service disruption proved to be short-lived and seemingly unrelated to any technical malfunction, with the transit agency tweeting before 4 p.m. that service had resumed between the east-end stations.

“Special constables have helped unauthorized person off the tracks safely. Regular service between St-Laurent and Blair stations has resumed and all platforms are now open,” OC Transpo said.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday marks two weeks of partial service running on the Confederation Line after a 54-day system-wide shutdown stemming from the Sept. 19 derailment.

Click to play video: 'Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project' Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project
Sneak peek of Eglinton Crosstown LRT project – Oct 12, 2021
