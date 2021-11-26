Ottawa LRT service resumes after ‘unauthorized person’ removed from tracks

Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Confederation Line LRT is back up and running Friday after a short disturbance caused by a person on the tracks.

OC Transpo tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. that R1 replacement bus service was running between St-Laurent and Blair stations, citing a “disturbance on the tracks.”

The service disruption proved to be short-lived and seemingly unrelated to any technical malfunction, with the transit agency tweeting before 4 p.m. that service had resumed between the east-end stations.

“Special constables have helped unauthorized person off the tracks safely. Regular service between St-Laurent and Blair stations has resumed and all platforms are now open,” OC Transpo said.

O-Train Line 1: Special Constables have helped unauthorized person off the tracks safely. Regular service between St-Laurent and Blair stations has resumed and all platforms are now open. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) November 26, 2021

Friday marks two weeks of partial service running on the Confederation Line after a 54-day system-wide shutdown stemming from the Sept. 19 derailment.

