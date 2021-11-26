Menu

Entertainment

Avril Lavigne announces first cross-Canada tour in more than a decade

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2021 2:28 pm
Avril Lavigne View image in full screen
Avril Lavigne. Photo: CP Images

Avril Lavigne has announced her first cross-Canada tour in more than a decade.

The “Bite Me Canada 2022” tour is set to hit 14 cities between May 3 and 25, with special guests GrandsonandMod Sun.

The Napanee, Ont., singer recently released the single “Bite Me” featuring Travis Barker, her first release since 2019’s “Head Above Water.”

Lavigne calls the track “an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.” She says new music and a new album will follow in 2022.

Next year also marks the 20th anniversary of Lavigne’s debut album “Let Go,” which featured hit singles “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.” Lavigne was 17 when the album was released.

The “Bite Me Canada Tour” stops in Moncton; Halifax; Quebec City; Montreal; Ottawa; Toronto; London, Ont.; Windsor, Ont.; Winnipeg; Saskatoon; Edmonton; Vancouver; Victoria and has two shows in Calgary.

Pre-sale begins Monday with public on-sale tickets starting Dec. 3.

“I’m so excited to come home and rock out with you Canada! I can’t wait to see you in person this spring,” Lavigne said Friday in a release.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
