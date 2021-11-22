Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
November 22 2021 7:15am
06:13

Mosaic Film Festival back for 2021

We find out more about the Mosaic Film Festival, a celebration and forum of diverse filmmaking and storytelling from around the world, with roots in Halifax.

