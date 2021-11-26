COVID-19: Quebec reports more than 1,000 new cases for first time since May

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,037 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day number in six months.

Health authorities also say no new virus-related deaths were reported on Friday, so the total death toll remains at 11,571.

There are currently 206 Quebecers hospitalized with COVID-19, including 13 new entries and 17 new discharges in the past day. Of those hospitalized, 43 patients are in intensive care.

The last time Quebec saw its daily case number above 1,000 was back on May 2. On that date, there were 1,006 cases. On May 1, there were 1,101 cases.

#COVID19 – En date du 25 novembre, voici la situation au Québec: https://t.co/pwoUoaBgaF Vaccination 5-11 ans: en date du 26 novembre à 8h, 172 600 rendez-vous ont été pris. pic.twitter.com/LhLowscFeH — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) November 26, 2021

The province completed 32,539 tests for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The total number of people infected with the virus in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is now 444,585. This includes an additional 1,302 cases added to the tally, after a catch-up in the entry of cases in the Montreal area.

Quebec has administered another 19,463 doses of COVID-19 since the last update, for a total of 13,521,416 doses administered in total. Outside of the province, a total of 231,108 doses were administered to Quebecers.