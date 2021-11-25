Christos Karatzios November 25 2021 10:42am 03:36 Quebec infectious disease specialist on vaccinating kids against COVID-19 Dr. Christos Karatzios, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital discusses some potential side effects COVID-19 vaccines in children. Quebec sees jump in new COVID-19 infections with 902 cases reported REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8401749/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8401749/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?