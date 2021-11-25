Menu

Christos Karatzios
November 25 2021 10:42am
Quebec infectious disease specialist on vaccinating kids against COVID-19

Dr. Christos Karatzios, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital discusses some potential side effects COVID-19 vaccines in children.

