Canada

Nunavut to get first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine for kids this weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2021 6:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec infectious disease specialist on vaccinating kids against COVID-19' Quebec infectious disease specialist on vaccinating kids against COVID-19
WATCH: Quebec infectious disease specialist on vaccinating kids against COVID-19

Shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine for children are expected to arrive in Nunavut over the weekend with first doses to be administered Monday.

The government of Nunavut says in a release it will receive enough first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine to immunize every Nunavummiut between the ages of five to 11.

Health Minister John Main says this age group makes up about 15 per cent of the territory’s population.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccines for kids: What Canadian parents should know

Vaccines will be available by appointment at all health centres and at Iqaluit Public Health starting Monday, the release stated.

A delivery schedule for the territory’s 25 communities will be determined once the shipments have arrived, with the possibility of some being delayed due to unexpected circumstances such as weather.

Main says the arrival of the pediatric vaccine will provide an added layer of safety for children, families and communities.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
