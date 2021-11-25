Quebec sees jump in new COVID-19 infections with 902 cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec saw another jump in COVID-19 infections with 902 new cases reported on Thursday and five additional deaths.

Since the start of the health crisis, Quebec has tallied 442,246 infections.

Hospitalizations decreased by one in the last day, with 210 patients being treated for complications linked to the virus. Of those, 45 are in the ICU.

Quebec’s immunization efforts continue with more than 13.5 million doses of vaccine administered, including 16,218 shots in the last 24 hours.

Quebec began vaccinating kids between the ages of five and 11 on Wednesday.

Since Tuesday, when registration began on the Clic-Santé portal, more than 143,000 appointments have been booked, according to a tweet by Health Minister Christian Dubé posted Wednesday evening.

The province’s goal is to have roughly 650,000 of eligible children in that age group vaccinated with one dose of a pediatric vaccine by Christmas.

J’ai visité les installations du centre de vaccination de l’@universitelaval. Quelle créativité! Je peux assurer aux parents que tout est déployé pour que vos enfants soient vaccinés dans des environnements rassurants. C’est maintenant 143 000 rdv de pris chez les 5-11 ans! pic.twitter.com/TQyhTUUS5L — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) November 24, 2021

The latest data provided by Quebec’s public health institute shows that 79.8 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.

The death toll attributable to the virus in Quebec now stands at 11,571.

3:36 Quebec infectious disease specialist on vaccinating kids against COVID-19 Quebec infectious disease specialist on vaccinating kids against COVID-19

