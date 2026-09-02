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1 comment

  1. Glen
    September 2, 2026 at 12:15 pm

    Watch the ATN claim them even though it maybe a White settler, nomad worker, soldier, etc.

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Canada

Workers find historic human remains in Manitoban RM: RCMP

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 2, 2026 11:35 am
1 min read
The Manitoba RCMP said the remains located "are consistent with those of a historical or archaeological nature." View image in full screen
The Manitoba RCMP said the remains located 'are consistent with those of a historical or archaeological nature.'. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Carbon dating is underway after road workers found human remains in RM of Wallace-Woodworth, Man., police said.

Last Wednesday, crews found two pieces of a human skull and a bone on Road 57 North while cleaning ditches in the aftermath of recent flooding, according to a news release from the Manitoba RCMP. It says at that point, work stopped and the police were called.

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Officers with the Virden RCMP received a report from the crew around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 26 and established a perimeter around the area where the remains were found, just east of Road 148 West, police said.

The next morning, a forensic anthropologist and her team were called to the site. They found a partial skull, right shin bone and lower left femur, the RCMP said. The Manitoba Historic Resources Branch also searched the area.

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“The remains are consistent with those of a historical or archaeological nature,” police added, noting that carbon dating and testing is being arranged for some of the remains.

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