Workers find historic human remains in Manitoban RM: RCMP

Carbon dating is underway after road workers found human remains in RM of Wallace-Woodworth, Man., police said.
Last Wednesday, crews found two pieces of a human skull and a bone on Road 57 North while cleaning ditches in the aftermath of recent flooding, according to a news release from the Manitoba RCMP. It says at that point, work stopped and the police were called.
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Officers with the Virden RCMP received a report from the crew around 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 26 and established a perimeter around the area where the remains were found, just east of Road 148 West, police said.
The next morning, a forensic anthropologist and her team were called to the site. They found a partial skull, right shin bone and lower left femur, the RCMP said. The Manitoba Historic Resources Branch also searched the area.
“The remains are consistent with those of a historical or archaeological nature,” police added, noting that carbon dating and testing is being arranged for some of the remains.
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