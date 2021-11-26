Menu

Economy

Mexican regulators approve CP Rail deal to buy Kansas City Southern

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2021 11:07 am
Click to play video: 'Market and Business Report May 14 2021' Market and Business Report May 14 2021
WATCH: Market and Business Report May 14 2021 – May 14, 2021

Mexican regulators have given their approval to Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.‘s deal to buy U.S. railway Kansas City Southern.

The railways say the deal has received the OK from the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission and the Mexican Federal Telecommunications Institute.

Calgary-based Canadian Pacific has agreed to buy KCS in a deal valued at US$31 billion, including the assumption of US$3.8 billion of debt.

Read more: CN Rail launches new strategic plan after failed bid for Kansas City Southern

CP and KCS shareholders are scheduled to vote on the proposed transaction on Dec. 8 and 10, 2021, respectively.

Canadian Pacific expects a review of the deal by the U.S. Surface Transportation Board to be complete in the fourth quarter of next year.

The U.S. regulator has already approved the use of a voting trust for the transaction that allows KCS shareholders to receive payment after shareholders of both companies approve the deal but before it receives final approval.

Read more: CP deal to buy Kansas City Southern could close by next fall

© 2021 The Canadian Press
