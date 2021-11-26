Woman charged with identity fraud at Peterborough bank: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto woman is facing numerous charges including identity fraud following an incident at a Peterborough bank on Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to a Lansdowne Street bank regarding a suspicious individual who reportedly attempted to fraudulently withdraw a large amount of money.

Police located the suspect outside the bank attempting to leave the area. They say she was found in possession of multiple pieces of identification that were not in her name.

Laura Davis, 51, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with identity fraud, fraud over $5,000 and two counts of a breach of an undertaking not to possess any identification that was not lawfully issued in her name.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 14, police said Friday.