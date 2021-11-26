Menu

Crime

Woman charged with identity fraud at Peterborough bank: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 10:51 am
ATM keypad View image in full screen
According to Peterborough police, a woman was attempted to withdraw a large amount of money fraudently. Getty Images

A Toronto woman is facing numerous charges including identity fraud following an incident at a Peterborough bank on Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to a Lansdowne Street bank regarding a suspicious individual who reportedly attempted to fraudulently withdraw a large amount of money.

Read more: Toronto police charge 4 people in alleged identity theft, fraud operation worth millions

Police located the suspect outside the bank attempting to leave the area. They say she was found in possession of multiple pieces of identification that were not in her name.

Trending Stories

Laura Davis, 51, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with identity fraud, fraud over $5,000 and two counts of a breach of an undertaking not to possess any identification that was not lawfully issued in her name.

She was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 14, police said Friday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
