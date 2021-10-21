Menu

Crime

Toronto police charge 4 people in alleged identity theft, fraud operation worth millions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2021 9:00 am
The suspects, who are between the ages of 25 and 46, collectively face nearly 100 charges, including identity theft, fraud and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. View image in full screen
The suspects, who are between the ages of 25 and 46, collectively face nearly 100 charges, including identity theft, fraud and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they have charged four people allegedly involved in an “organized hierarchy” committing identity theft and fraud worth millions of dollars.

Police say a yearlong investigation led them to identify a chain of people involved in the alleged scheme, including identity thieves and makers and distributors of counterfeit identification.

They allege suspects stole the identities and personal banking information of victims, then used that information to create fraudulent IDs.

Those IDs were then used to go into financial institutions to take over accounts.

Police say three suspects were arrested in early September and a fourth later that month.

The suspects, who are between the ages of 25 and 46, collectively face nearly 100 charges, including identity theft, fraud and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police say they seized a number of items as part of the investigation, including a Porsche Panamera.

They say investigators also uncovered a business alleged to be involved in the distribution of fraudulent gift cards.

The investigation into that alleged operation continues and police say more arrests and charges are possible.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
