Kingston’s Providence Manor declares COVID-19 watch

Send this page to someone via email

A staff member at Kingston’s Providence Manor, a retirement home run by Providence Care, has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the facility has declared a COVID-19 watch, which they say is a heightened form of surveillance.

“At this time we don’t meet the criteria for declaring an outbreak. However, a COVID-19 watch has all the same measures,” said Heather Candon, Providence Care’s infection prevention and control director.

She adds that residents who are confirmed to have contact with the positive case are being tested and will be quarantined for 10 days, while staff who have come into close contact with the confirmed case are being contacted and asked to monitor themselves for the next 10 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Providence Care says there are 35 residents who reside in the wing, none of whom are showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

The hospital says recently it has put extra precautions in place given the spike in local cases.

2:24 Active COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented levels in KFL&A Active COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented levels in KFL&A

As a result, the Montreal 5 wing, where Providence Manor is located, will be closed to admissions, and general visitors are temporarily prohibited from visiting the resident home.

Only essential visitors, which includes those with a loved one nearing end-of-life, designated care partners and essential caregivers, are permitted to visit Montreal 5. However, only one person may visit at a time.