Kingston, Ont. COVID-19 testing spots few and far between

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 3:24 pm
Kingston COVID-19 testing centres are seeing a huge uptick these past two weeks as cases rise in the city. View image in full screen
Kingston COVID-19 testing centres are seeing a huge uptick these past two weeks as cases rise in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

It’s becoming increasingly difficult for Kingston, Ont., residents to get a quick COVID-19 test. As of Wednesday morning, there were no spots available at the Beechgrove test site until Monday.

Demand has spiked following a directive from KFL&A Public Health last week that even those with mild cold symptoms should go get tested.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre says they had been averaging 400 tests per day, but last week that ballooned to well over 700. The Beechgrove site is also seeing upwards of 700 tests per day.

The hospital went as far as to announce on Wednesday afternoon that a pop-up testing clinic will run during the evenings of Nov. 25 to 29 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

There are also spots available at the assessment centre in Napanee and some pharmacies are now offering symptomatic testing.

