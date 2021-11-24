Kingston, Ont. COVID-19 testing spots few and far between

It’s becoming increasingly difficult for Kingston, Ont., residents to get a quick COVID-19 test. As of Wednesday morning, there were no spots available at the Beechgrove test site until Monday.

Demand has spiked following a directive from KFL&A Public Health last week that even those with mild cold symptoms should go get tested.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre says they had been averaging 400 tests per day, but last week that ballooned to well over 700. The Beechgrove site is also seeing upwards of 700 tests per day.

The hospital went as far as to announce on Wednesday afternoon that a pop-up testing clinic will run during the evenings of Nov. 25 to 29 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

There are also spots available at the assessment centre in Napanee and some pharmacies are now offering symptomatic testing.