SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: 1 new death recorded in KFL&A, 35 new cases recorded Tuesday, 220 active

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 4:07 pm
KFL&A Public Health is recording 35 new cases in the region Tuesday, and one new death. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health is recording 35 new cases in the region Tuesday, and one new death. Megan King / CKWS TV

KFL&A Public Health is recording a new COVID-19-related death, along with another large daily spike in cases.

The health unit added 35 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 220 active cases.

The region’s death toll has now reached seven.

Read more: COVID-19 cases reach unprecedented level in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennnox and Addington

Hospitalizations continue to climb as well, with 16 people now in hospital, nine people in intensive care units and six people on ventilators.

Three new outbreaks were announced Tuesday, one at Truedell Public School with three active cases and another at a group home with four active cases.

The third outbreak has yet to be identified.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario' COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario
COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagDeath tagKFLA Public Health tagCovid 19 kingston tagKFL&A taghospitalizations tagnew cases kingston tagKingston cases tagnew death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers