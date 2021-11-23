COVID-19: 1 new death recorded in KFL&A, 35 new cases recorded Tuesday, 220 active

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health is recording a new COVID-19-related death, along with another large daily spike in cases.

The health unit added 35 new cases Tuesday, for a total of 220 active cases.

The region’s death toll has now reached seven.

Hospitalizations continue to climb as well, with 16 people now in hospital, nine people in intensive care units and six people on ventilators.

Three new outbreaks were announced Tuesday, one at Truedell Public School with three active cases and another at a group home with four active cases.

The third outbreak has yet to be identified.

