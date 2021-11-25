Police investigate killing of Winnipeg man

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man Wednesday, which has been determined to be a homicide.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue around 8:15 Wednesday night, where an injured man — since identified as Angus John Maple — was receiving care from paramedics. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The Homicide Unit is investigating after officers responded to the report of an injured male yesterday at approx 8:15pm in the 300 block of Mountain. The deceased has been identified as Angus Maple, 40.https://t.co/iks6gbvdDH — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) November 25, 2021

The homicide unit is investigating the incident, and anyone with information about Maple’s death is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

