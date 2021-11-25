Menu

Comments

Crime

Police investigate killing of Winnipeg man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 3:20 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old man Wednesday, which has been determined to be a homicide.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue around 8:15 Wednesday night, where an injured man — since identified as Angus John Maple — was receiving care from paramedics. He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Read more: 2nd-degree Winnipeg murder trial comes to an end

The homicide unit is investigating the incident, and anyone with information about Maple’s death is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

