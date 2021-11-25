Police dismantling drug lab found on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are expected to be on scene for most of Thursday at a Hamilton Mountain residential neighborhood after a drug lab was discovered.

A spokesperson said the lab was uncovered at a Benedict Place home – located between Upper James and Upper Wellington streets.

Read more: 1 sent to hospital in west Hamilton shooting near York Road

“We were called to the residence for a sudden death and discovered the lab,” said Jackie Penman from Hamilton police.

“We ask residents for patience as we investigate.”

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have also joined the investigation.

More to come.

As a follow up to a sudden death investigation, Hamilton Police discovered a drug lab in a residence on Benedict Place in #HamOnt. OPP and Hamilton Police will have a large presence in the area as we dismantle the drug lab. We ask residents for patience as we investigate. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 25, 2021

Advertisement