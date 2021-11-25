Police dismantling drug lab found on Hamilton Mountain

Police are expected to be on scene for most of Thursday at a Hamilton Mountain residential neighborhood after a drug lab was discovered.
A spokesperson said the lab was uncovered at a Benedict Place home – located between Upper James and Upper Wellington streets.
“We were called to the residence for a sudden death and discovered the lab,” said Jackie Penman from Hamilton police.
“We ask residents for patience as we investigate.”
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have also joined the investigation.
More to come.
