Crime

Police dismantling drug lab found on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 25, 2021 12:43 pm
Police say a drug lab was discovered at a residence at Benedict Place on Hamilton's Mountain Nov. 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Police say a drug lab was discovered at a residence at Benedict Place on Hamilton's Mountain Nov. 25, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are expected to be on scene for most of Thursday at a Hamilton Mountain residential neighborhood after a drug lab was discovered.

A spokesperson said the lab was uncovered at a Benedict Place home – located between Upper James and Upper Wellington streets.

“We were called to the residence for a sudden death and discovered the lab,” said Jackie Penman from Hamilton police.

“We ask residents for patience as we investigate.”

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have also joined the investigation.

More to come.

