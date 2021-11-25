Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton region on Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A freezing rain warning was issued just after 6 a.m. Thursday for the Edmonton region, as overnight rainfall turns to ice on area roads and highways.

Environment Canada said a band of freezing rain is moving east through Edmonton and surrounding areas.

The warning was issued for the City of Edmonton and surrounding regions, and later expanded south to central Alberta.

Just after 7:30 a.m., the Edmonton Transit Service said it was suspending bus service for 30 minutes because of freezing rain conditions. LRT service would continue, ETS added.

Flights were also put on hold at the Edmonton International Airport because the runways were sheer ice, a Global News reporter at the airport learned.

View image in full screen The icy tarmac at the Edmonton International Airport on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Global News

South of Edmonton, the Millet Fire Department said area roads have turned to sheets of ice and the conditions on the QEII highway are the worst the department has seen in years.

Area roads are a complete sheet of ice. Worst highway conditions on QEII Hwy that we have seen in years. We are off scene of a rolled semi in the NB lanes, just north of TWN 482. The semi is lying on its side with hazard lights on but it is confirmed to be clear of patients. — Millet Fire Dept 🇨🇦 (@milletfire) November 25, 2021

The freezing rain warning is effect in and around the following communities:

St. Albert

Sherwood Park

Drayton Valley

Devon

Rimbey

Pigeon Lake

Leduc

Camrose

Wetaskiwin

Tofield

Fort Saskatchewan

Vegreville

Redwater

Smoky Lake

Spruce Grove/Stony Plain

Morinville

Mayerthorpe

Evansburg

Westlock

Barrhead

Athabasca

Red Deer

Ponoka

Innisfail

Stettler

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Both Parkland School Division and Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools cancelled buses on Thursday morning because of the freezing rain.

