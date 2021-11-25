1 killed in massive tractor trailer pileup on QEII near Ponoka after morning freezing rain

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed in a pileup of semi trucks on Alberta’s busiest highway Thursday morning, when freezing rain slicked over roads and highways in and around Edmonton.

The multi-vehicle collision crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 2 northbound at the Crandall overpass on Township Road 435, about 80 kilometres south of Edmonton.

RCMP said the preliminary investigation indicates a semi jackknifed on the QEII and was subsequently struck by a second tractor trailer. A third semi was unable to stop and slid into to the crash scene.

View image in full screen A fatal collision involving several semi trucks on the QEII highway north of Ponoka, Alta. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2021. Courtesy: Lionel Waskewitch

At least one person was killed as a result of the collision, RCMP said, adding details on any other injuries or the total number of vehicles involved was not available as of 11:30 a.m.

Global News was able to count at least eight semis and passenger vehicles that were either involved in the crash or had hit the ditch near the scene.

One of the trailers was split in half from the impact of the crash and debris from its cargo covered the highway.

Drivers and their passengers who passed the scene were in disbelief at the carnage left behind. Kim Bradshaw works in health-care and said she sees tragedy all the time.

“You just think about the families that are destroyed and right before the Christmas season too,” Bradshaw said.

"It's hard. It's hard when you work it and you see it."

View image in full screen Global News

A fatal collision involving several semi trucks on the QEII highway north of Ponoka, Alta. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2021.The northbound lanes of the QEII were closed Thursday morning and traffic was being rerouted at the Highway 53 overpass at Ponoka.

Police said that detour was expected to continue into the afternoon as a RCMP collision analyst investigates the fatal crash.

Numerous Alberta highways were impacted by the freezing rain early Thursday and RCMP said that is believed to be a factor in the QEII crash.

The Millet Fire Department said area roads Thursday morning turned to sheets of ice and the conditions on the QEII are the worst the department has seen in years.

The RCMP asked motorists to take alternate routes and avoid the area of the collision, slow down and drive to the conditions as they can vary throughout the province.

View image in full screen A fatal collision between a semi tractor trailer and a pickup truck happened on Highway 28, north of Gibbons between Township Road 570 and 564 on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Global News

RCMP said another fatal collision was reported north of Edmonton during Thursday morning’s freezing rain spell, which resulted in Environment Canada issuing warnings as a band of freezing rain moved east through central Alberta.

That fatal crash occurred just before 7 a.m., north of Gibbons on Highway 28. RCMP said a semi tractor trailer and a pickup truck collided, killing two people in the smaller vehicle.

EMS transported two other patients in stable condition to hospital, Alberta Health Services said.

The highway was closed between Township Road 570 and 564, and a peace officer with Sturgeon County said it would remain shut down until sometime Thursday afternoon.

The warnings for central Alberta ended around 10 a.m. as the system moved on.