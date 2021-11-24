Edmonton police say 2nd person charged in connection with man’s death in May

Send this page to someone via email

A second person has been charged in connection with the killing of a 64-year-old man in May, the Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday.

In a news release, police said 32-year-old Justin Reil was arrested on Tuesday and charged with manslaughter in the death of Peter Meyer.

“Reil was a person of interest in the investigation and was taken into custody after presenting at police headquarters,” police said.

READ MORE: Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in Edmonton

Police were called on May 3, 2021, after Meyer was found dead at a multi-unit residence in the area of 66 Street and 120 Avenue late that night. The death was originally deemed suspicious, but an autopsy confirmed Meyer was a victim of a homicide and died of blunt-force trauma.

Last month, 29-year-old Jordan Difrancesco was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with Meyer’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 29-year-old man charged with manslaughter in north Edmonton May homicide

“Difrancesco was known to both Reil and Meyer, though Meyer and Reil were not believed to be acquaintances,” EPS said.

Police have not provided any further details about their investigation but confirmed Wednesday that no more suspects are being sought.