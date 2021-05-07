Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 7:02 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle. View image in full screen
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

The death of a 64-year-old man whose body was found at a home in northeast Edmonton earlier this week has been deemed suspicious, police said Friday.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a multi-unit residence in the area of 66 Street and 120 Avenue shortly before midnight on Monday after someone said there was a dead man inside.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said an autopsy conducted a day earlier led investigators to treat the death as suspicious.

The cause of death, however, is “not being released at this time for investigative purposes,” police said.

The man who died has been identified as Peter Meyer.

Police said homicide detectives continue to investigate what happened and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious near where Meyer’s body was found that night is asked to call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagedmonton police service tagEdmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagSuspicious Death tagEdmonton Suspicious Death tagPeter Meyer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers