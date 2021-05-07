Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a 64-year-old man whose body was found at a home in northeast Edmonton earlier this week has been deemed suspicious, police said Friday.

The Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to a multi-unit residence in the area of 66 Street and 120 Avenue shortly before midnight on Monday after someone said there was a dead man inside.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said an autopsy conducted a day earlier led investigators to treat the death as suspicious.

The cause of death, however, is “not being released at this time for investigative purposes,” police said.

The man who died has been identified as Peter Meyer.

Police said homicide detectives continue to investigate what happened and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious near where Meyer’s body was found that night is asked to call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Related News Edmonton autopsy determines man’s death was homicide