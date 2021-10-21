Menu

Crime

29-year-old man charged with manslaughter in north Edmonton May homicide

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 21, 2021 5:59 pm
The law courts in downtown Edmonton. View image in full screen
The law courts in downtown Edmonton. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

A 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a homicide that took place Monday, May 3.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a call about a deceased man at a multi-unit residence in the area of 66 Street and 120 Avenue.

An autopsy was done on Thursday, May 6 and the death of 64-year-old Peter Meyer was initially deemed suspicious.

Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police said Thursday his death is now considered a homicide. The cause of death was not released “for investigative purposes.”

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Jordan Difrancesco was arrested and charged with manslaughter in relation to Meyer’s death.

The two men knew each other, police said.

