29-year-old man charged with manslaughter in north Edmonton May homicide

A 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a homicide that took place Monday, May 3.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a call about a deceased man at a multi-unit residence in the area of 66 Street and 120 Avenue.

An autopsy was done on Thursday, May 6 and the death of 64-year-old Peter Meyer was initially deemed suspicious.

Edmonton police said Thursday his death is now considered a homicide. The cause of death was not released “for investigative purposes.”

On Wednesday, 29-year-old Jordan Difrancesco was arrested and charged with manslaughter in relation to Meyer’s death.

The two men knew each other, police said.