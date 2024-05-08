Menu

Crime

Toronto police identify man killed in double shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 8, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
Trevor John, 31, was shot and killed early Tuesday. View image in full screen
Trevor John, 31, was shot and killed early Tuesday. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police have identified a man who was killed in a double shooting early Tuesday.

Police said officers responded around 1:09 a.m. Tuesday to Winona Drive and Vaughan Road for a shooting.

Two victims were located: a man and a woman.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the man — since identified as 31-year-old Toronto resident Trevor John — was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

John died in hospital. His death marks Toronto’s 28th homicide of 2024.

Police said one or more suspects fled in a vehicle.

Any witnesses or anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

