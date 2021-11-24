10 Tiger-Cats named Eastern all-stars

Send this page to someone via email

The 2021 CFL East and West Division all-stars have been announced, and 10 Hamilton Tiger-Cats were selected.

Wide receivers Tim White and Jaelon Acklin, offensive guard Brandon Revenberg, offensive tackle Chris Van Zeyl, defensive end Ja’Gared Davis, defensive tackle Dylan Wynn, linebacker Simoni Lawrence, cornerback Jumal Rolle, defensive halfback Cariel Brooks and safety Tunde Adeleke were selected by the voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada, as well as the East Division head coaches.

White started 13 games at receiver for the Tiger-Cats in his first CFL season, leading the team and ranking sixth in the league in both receptions (56) and receiving yards (774) while adding two receiving touchdowns.

Acklin started all 14 games at receiver for the Tiger-Cats in 2021.

He was 10th overall in the CFL with 678 receiving yards.

Revenberg started all 14 games at left guard for the Tiger-Cats this season and earned his third consecutive divisional all-star appointment.

Van Zeyl started seven games at right tackle for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, earning his seventh divisional all-star selection. He has now been named an East Division all-star in five consecutive CFL seasons and seven of the last eight seasons overall.

Davis earned his second consecutive divisional all-star selection for the Tiger-Cats. He started 13 games at defensive end for Hamilton this season, leading the team and ranking sixth in the CFL with six quarterback sacks.

Wynn was named an East Division all-star for the third time in his career. He started 12 games for Hamilton in 2021 and was second on the team in quarterback sacks with five.

Lawrence earned his fifth career East Division all-star selection.

He now holds the Tiger-Cats’ franchise record in career total tackles with 609.

Rolle was named an East Division all-star for the first time in 2021. He led the CFL in pass knockdowns with 11 and had 40 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles and two interceptions.

Brooks was named a divisional all-star for the second time in his career. He was the CFL co-leader with five interceptions.

Adeleke earned his second consecutive divisional all-star selection for the Tiger-Cats, previously getting the nod in 2019 for the first time in his career.

The 2021 CFL all-stars will be announced in late December.

The Tiger-Cats host the Alouettes Sunday in the Eastern semifinal. CHML coverage starts at 1 p.m.