Ending the season in style, Hamilton Tiger-Cats rough up Saskatchewan

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are rolling into the playoffs on a high note thanks to a dominating 24-3 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

The result of the game did not hold any weight as both clubs had already secured second place in their respective divisions.

Hamilton (8-6) will host the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern semifinal on Nov. 28 while the Riders, who fell to 9-5, are set to entertain the Calgary Stampeders in the Western semifinal.

Ticats quarterback Jeremiah Masoli played the first half only and completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for 223 yards and one touchdown, an eight-yard throw to running back Don Jackson that gave the Ticats a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Hamilton extended its lead to 21-0 early in the third quarter when Dane Evans, who replaced Masoli at the half, tossed a six-yard major to Brandon Banks.

Evans went 10-for-16 for 123 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while Jackson carried the ball 12 times for 34 yards.

Linebacker Simoni Lawrence made five defensive tackles to break Tiger-Cats legend Rob Hitchcock’s franchise record for total tackles (606).

Roughriders QB Isaac Harker made his first start of the season, and just the second of his CFL career, as Saskatchewan rested starter Cody Fajardo.

Riders star running back William Powell, receiver Duke Williams and defensive lineman Micah Johnson also rested.

Michael Domagala, who took over for recently released kicker Taylor Bertolet, converted three of his four field-goal attempts from 37, 35 and 15 yards out, and only missed a 32-yard kick that ended up being a rouge.

Before the game, Hamilton welcomed the family of the late Angelo Mosca onto the turf at Tim Hortons Field for a 68-second video tribute to the Tiger-Cats legend who died Nov. 6.