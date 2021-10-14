Hamilton to host 2 of next 3 Grey Cups as CFL reveals ‘modified’ championship week

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., is set to host two Grey Cup games over the next three years after the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) board of governors voted to hold the 2023 championship at Tim Horton’s field.

The city, which will host the 2021 final, will see a modified Grey Cup week come December with its traditional media events like the cup’s arrival, CFL Awards, head coaches conference, and the commissioner’s state of the league session.

The league also revealed COVID-19 restrictions will prevent the event’s major concert series and other large-scale fan get-togethers due to ongoing capacity restrictions for non-seated, general admission indoor events.

“We’re looking forward to hosting a thrilling championship-calibre game day experience at a full capacity Tim Hortons Field in less than two months,” said Tiger-Cats caretaker Bob Young.

“We are grateful to the CFL Board of Governors, the Province of Ontario and the City of Hamilton for their support in providing Hamilton the opportunity to host two Grey Cup games in the span of three seasons.”

The 108th Grey Cup game scheduled for Dec. 12 is expected to have a capacity of about 24,000. Fans attending will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

Fly-overs, pre-game and half-time shows for the 2021 game will be announced at a later date.

“It’s exciting, responsible and fair,” CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a release.

“It delivers an exciting and complete championship game day experience for this year’s Grey Cup game, it responsibly modifies our plan for Grey Cup week this year due to circumstances beyond our control, and it’s only fair to award another Grey Cup to Hamilton in 2023, so Hamilton gets an opportunity down the road to fully realize its bold and ambitious plans for hosting Grey Cup.”

The 109th Grey Cup will take place in Saskatchewan in 2022 after that province’s plan to host the 2020 Grey Cup was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tickets for December’s Grey Cup game go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Oct. 26.