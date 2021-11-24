SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Traffic

Driver critically injured after collision with LRT train in northeast Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 24, 2021 12:00 pm
A vehicle and an Edmonton Transit Service LRT train collided at the 66 Street crossing between Coliseum and Belvedere stations in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. View image in full screen
A vehicle and an Edmonton Transit Service LRT train collided at the 66 Street crossing between Coliseum and Belvedere stations in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after his vehicle was involved in a collision with an Edmonton LRT train Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the Edmonton Transit Service Capital Line, at the 66 Street crossing between Coliseum and Belvedere stations.

Edmonton Fire Rescue was called to help extricate the man from his vehicle at the scene near 66 Street and 125 Avenue, just before 8:30 a.m.

Read more: Woman dies after being hit by train in south Edmonton

Alberta Health Services said EMS transported a man in his 30s to hospital, in critical, life-threatening condition.

Edmonton transit tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. that Capital Line trains were halted between Clareview and Coliseum stations and bus replacement service was being coordinated between these stations.

— More to come…

