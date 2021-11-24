Driver critically injured after collision with LRT train in northeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after his vehicle was involved in a collision with an Edmonton LRT train Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on the Edmonton Transit Service Capital Line, at the 66 Street crossing between Coliseum and Belvedere stations.

Edmonton Fire Rescue was called to help extricate the man from his vehicle at the scene near 66 Street and 125 Avenue, just before 8:30 a.m.

Alberta Health Services said EMS transported a man in his 30s to hospital, in critical, life-threatening condition.

Edmonton transit tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. that Capital Line trains were halted between Clareview and Coliseum stations and bus replacement service was being coordinated between these stations.

— More to come…