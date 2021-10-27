Woman dies after being hit by train in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who was struck by a train in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday died of her injuries Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The 34 year old was walking westbound on a sidewalk in the Tamarack neighbourhood at around 7:25 a.m. when she reportedly tried to run across the railway tracks at Maple Road near 8 Street.

There was a train coming and the woman was hit.

She was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital in critical condition.

The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation unit was called to the scene. The train was at a standstill for several hours, blocking access to the Maple Crest neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Traffic backed up on Maple Road and 8 Street in southeast Edmonton’s Maple Crest neighbourhood due to a train crossing on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Global News