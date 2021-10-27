Menu

Canada

Woman dies after being hit by train in south Edmonton

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 27, 2021 6:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Collision between freight train and pedestrian in Maple Crest' Collision between freight train and pedestrian in Maple Crest
A collision between a freight train and a pedestrian in Maple Crest backed up traffic for hours Tuesday morning. Access to the neighbourhood is in the spotlight almost every six months dating back years and people fear another tragedy. The new city councillor is hoping to change that. Lisa MacGregor reports.

A woman who was struck by a train in southeast Edmonton on Tuesday died of her injuries Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The 34 year old was walking westbound on a sidewalk in the Tamarack neighbourhood at around 7:25 a.m. when she reportedly tried to run across the railway tracks at Maple Road near 8 Street.

Read more: Train collision with woman, 34, once again cuts off access to Maple Crest neighbourhood

There was a train coming and the woman was hit.

She was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital in critical condition.

The Edmonton Police Service major collision investigation unit was called to the scene. The train was at a standstill for several hours, blocking access to the Maple Crest neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement
Traffic backed up on Maple Road and 8 Street in southeast Edmonton’s Maple Crest neighbourhood due to a train crossing on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. View image in full screen
Traffic backed up on Maple Road and 8 Street in southeast Edmonton’s Maple Crest neighbourhood due to a train crossing on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Global News
