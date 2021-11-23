B.C. floods: New video shows Abbotsford dairy farm under 8 feet of water

A B.C. resident in the now-flooded area of Abbotsford went out on his boat Monday to show exactly what happened to his former property.
Known as the Coquihalla Warrior on Twitter, Theo Faber is also a truck driver.
He took his boat out to show just how devastating the flood was from the ground.
Faber said there is about eight feet of water around the farm.
“Good thing I kind of know my way around here a little bit,” he can be heard saying. “Just got to watch out for debris and stuff.”
Water can be seen halfway up the barns on the property, located at the north end of Kenny Road.
As the camera pans around, water can be seen covering everything with only the tops of tall buildings and some structures peeking out.
Faber also helped rescue a cow from someone’s property after she had to swim for safety.
In some good news, evacuation orders have been rescinded for some properties in Abbotsford.The change affects properties north of Highway 1 between Sumas Way and Whatcom Road, along with businesses east of Whatcom Road, said Mayor Henry Braun on Monday.
Those residents can return, but must remain cautious as the area remains under an evacuation alert.
Work continues to save farms and livestock from the floodwaters.
Rapid damage assessments have been completed in areas where evacuation orders were lifted Monday, said Braun, and each property has a green, yellow or red placard on the door that indicates the building’s safety grade.
— with files from Elizabeth McSheffrey
