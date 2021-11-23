Menu

Canada

Ontario’s police watchdog receives ballistic testing in Kawartha Lakes shooting death of boy, father

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2021 3:19 pm
Click to play video: 'SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay' SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay
WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 11) A major update in the SIU investigation into a collision and police-involved shooting in the City of Kawartha Lakes last November that left a toddler and his father dead. The SIU has found the boy, 1, died as a result of police gunfire. Mark Giunta reports. – Feb 11, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it has received ballistic testing results in a police shooting that left a one-year-old boy and his father dead in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The Special Investigations Unit has said Ontario Provincial Police officers shot at a 33-year-old father in Kawartha Lakes in his pickup truck after he allegedly abducted his child on Nov. 26, 2020 in the neighbouring Municipality of Trent Lakes.

The agency has said evidence suggests police gunfire killed both the father and his child.

The child died that day while the father succumbed to gunshot wounds in hospital about a week later, the SIU has previously stated. An officer was also hurt in the confrontation.

Read more: Ontario watchdog’s probe into shooting death of 1-year-old, father, on hold as FBI helps investigate

The SIU says it is reviewing results of the ballistic testing from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The SIU had seized three police-issued guns and a fourth firearm found in the pickup truck.

The agency says it is not releasing details of the results as its investigation remains active. The identities of the boy and his father have not been released.

The SIU says it is moving as quickly as possible to finish its investigation.

— with files from Global News Peterborough

© 2021 The Canadian Press
