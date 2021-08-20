Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario watchdog’s probe into shooting death of 1-year-old, father, on hold as FBI helps investigate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2021 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay' SIU confirms OPP shot and killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay
WATCH ABOVE: A major update in the SIU investigation into a collision and police-involved shooting in the City of Kawartha Lakes last November that left a toddler and his father dead. The SIU has found the boy, 1, died as a result of police gunfire. Mark Giunta reports. – Feb 11, 2021

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says its investigation into the police shooting death of a one-year-old boy and his father is on hold.

The Special Investigations Unit says the “hold pattern” is due to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation conducting ballistic testing.

The SIU has said Ontario Provincial Police officers shot at the 33-year-old father in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., in his car after he allegedly abducted his child on Nov. 26, 2020.

The child died that day while the father succumbed to gunshot wounds about a week later.

Trending Stories

Read more: SIU confirms City of Kawartha Lakes OPP gunfire killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay

An officer was also hurt in the confrontation.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency has said evidence suggests police gunfire killed both the father and his child.

“The investigation is currently in a hold pattern awaiting the results of specialized, out-of-country forensic testing of some of the ballistic evidence by the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” said SIU spokeswoman Kristy Denette.

“The SIU recognizes the high public interest in this tragic case and is moving as quickly as it can to bring the investigation to resolution. We ask for the public’s continued patience as the investigation is conducted.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagSIU tagFBI tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagKawartha Lakes shooting tagSIU OPP tagKawartha Lakes OPP shooting tagSIU FBI tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers