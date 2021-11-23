Kingston police seeking information about serious Halloween morning assault

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are appealing to the public for information about a serious assault that happened on Halloween morning, in the downtown area.

Police released information about the incident, on Tuesday, saying an altercation first took place inside an establishment at the corner of Princess and Division streets at about 1:30 am.

Police say the incident escalated outside, when a fight between two men in the parking lot left one with significant injuries.

Police have released photos of the assault in progress, and are asking anyone with more information, or video to come forward.