Canada

Kingston police seeking information about serious Halloween morning assault

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 3:27 pm
Kingston police are appealing to the public for information about what they're calling a serious assault that took place downtown Halloween morning. View image in full screen
Kingston police are appealing to the public for information about what they're calling a serious assault that took place downtown Halloween morning. Kingston police

Kingston police are appealing to the public for information about a serious assault that happened on Halloween morning, in the downtown area.

Police released information about the incident, on Tuesday, saying an altercation first took place inside an establishment at the corner of Princess and Division streets at about 1:30 am.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. man concerned about safety after home vandalism Halloween night

Police say the incident escalated outside, when a fight between two men in the parking lot left one with significant injuries.

Police have released photos of the assault in progress, and are asking anyone with more information, or video to come forward.

