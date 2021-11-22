Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont. man concerned about safety after home vandalism Halloween night

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 8:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston man concerned about safety after Halloween home vandalism' Kingston man concerned about safety after Halloween home vandalism
WATCH: Roy Chrastina says the vandalism is costing him thousands of dollars and the perpetrator was looking in a window of his house.

Roy Chrastina and his wife woke up to a nasty and expensive surprise at their west end Kingston home the day after Halloween.

“Our furniture and ornaments were thrown in the pool and then on further investigation we noticed that the pool liner was slashed, things were thrown over the fence — we noticed that the fence was cut,” said Chrastina, rhyming off a partial list of the items ruined.

Damage that has run into the thousands of dollars.

“We have quotes from the pool company,” said Chrastina. “the fence company, well over $12,000.”

Read more: 2 sent to hospital following Kingston apartment fire

Chrastina says he has spent close to the same amount on new security lights, cameras and is getting a burglar alarm system at the home in which he and his wife live.

Prior to the incident Chrastina already had a security camera facing into to the back yard where most of the damage was done.

While going through that footage Chrastina could make out the perpetrator in a hoody damaging his property and then the individual spent time looking in one of the windows of Chrastina’s house.

“I’m getting two or three hours of sleep a night and even that, you know, we’re jittery and jumpy. It’s devastating,” said Chrastina.

He says his wife will only do dishes during the day because the kitchen sink is near a window and now they are always checking to make sure they’ve closed all the blinds in the house when night arrives.

“We’re fearful, even when we’re sleeping if we hear a noise, you know, what could transpire,” said Chrastina

Chrastina says he has reported the incident to Kingston police and has spoken to a number of his neighbours to let them know what has happened.

Click to play video: 'Another case of cemetery vandalism, this time in the city of Belleville' Another case of cemetery vandalism, this time in the city of Belleville
Another case of cemetery vandalism, this time in the city of Belleville – Nov 4, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
