80-year-old driver facing charges for fatal crash in town of Jordan

An 80-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with fatal crash in the town of Jordan. It led to the death of a pickup truck driver, according to Niagara Regional Police (NRPS).

Investigators say the crash happened just before 4 p.m., on Sept. 5, at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Spring Creek Road.

It’s believed the female driver was travelling on Spring Creek, went through the intersection, and was struck by a pickup driven by a 50-year-old man.

The pickup was subsequently hit by a tractor-trailer, operated by a 22-year-old man, travelling northbound on Victoria Avenue.

NRPS say the accused was arrested on Tuesday. The offences involve three charges connected with operating a vehicle while impaired, including death by criminal negligence.

A publication ban is in place prohibiting release of the identity of the accused.

Investigators did not reveal the nature of the ban.