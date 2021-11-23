Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

80-year-old driver facing charges for fatal crash in town of Jordan

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 3:39 pm
Niagara police say charges have been laid against an 80-year-old who's accused of being impaired amid the fatal crash on Sept. 5, 2021. View image in full screen
Niagara police say charges have been laid against an 80-year-old who's accused of being impaired amid the fatal crash on Sept. 5, 2021. Francis Vachon / The Canadian Press

An 80-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with fatal crash in the town of Jordan. It led to the death of a pickup truck driver, according to Niagara Regional Police (NRPS).

Investigators say the crash happened just before 4 p.m., on Sept. 5, at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Spring Creek Road.

It’s believed the female driver was travelling on Spring Creek, went through the intersection, and was struck by a pickup driven by a 50-year-old man.

Read more: 1 dead, another sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in the town of Jordan

The pickup was subsequently hit by a tractor-trailer, operated by a 22-year-old man, travelling northbound on Victoria Avenue.

NRPS say the accused was arrested on Tuesday. The offences involve three charges connected with operating a vehicle while impaired, including death by criminal negligence.

Story continues below advertisement

A publication ban is in place prohibiting release of the identity of the accused.

Investigators did not reveal the nature of the ban.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario' COVID-19 vaccine booking begins for kids aged 5 to 11 in Ontario

 

 

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagNiagara Regional Police tagNiagara tagMVA tagNiagara Region tagJordan tagMulti-vehicle crash tagVictoria Avenue tagmotor vehicle accident tagtown of jordan tagspring creek road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers