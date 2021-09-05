1 dead, another sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in the town of Jordan

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead and a woman was sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the town of Jordan on Friday afternoon, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Spring Creek Road.

It’s believed an 80-year-old woman was hit when her car travelling on Spring Creek went through the intersection and was struck by a pickup driven by a 50-year-old man.

The pickup was subsequently then hit by a tractor-trailer travelling northbound on Victoria Avenue and operated by a 22-year-old man.

The pickup driver died at the scene, the woman was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the truck driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to reach out to Niagara police.

2:48 Man shot dead after suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes into work site, Toronto police allege Man shot dead after suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes into work site, Toronto police allege