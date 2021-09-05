Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, another sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in the town of Jordan

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 5, 2021 9:57 am
1 dead, another sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in the town of Jordan - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is dead and a woman was sent to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the town of Jordan on Friday afternoon, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Spring Creek Road.

It’s believed an 80-year-old woman was hit when her car travelling on Spring Creek went through the intersection and was struck by a pickup driven by a 50-year-old man.

Read more: ‘Transformed’ Niagara Parks Power Plant to debut sound and light experience

The pickup was subsequently then hit by a tractor-trailer travelling northbound on Victoria Avenue and operated by a 22-year-old man.

Trending Stories

The pickup driver died at the scene, the woman was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and the truck driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to reach out to Niagara police.

Click to play video: 'Man shot dead after suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes into work site, Toronto police allege' Man shot dead after suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes into work site, Toronto police allege
Man shot dead after suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes into work site, Toronto police allege

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagNiagara Regional Police tagNiagara tagMVA tagJordan tagNiagara Region tagMulti-vehicle crash tagVictoria Avenue tagmotor vehicle accident tagtown of jordan tagspring creek road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers