Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. man charged in fatal hit and run of pedestrian on Spruce Street

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 23, 2021 12:47 pm
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Police in London, Ont., announced Tuesday that charges have been laid in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident from Nov. 10.

Montaser Al Sabbagh, 32, of London, is facing one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and one count of public mischief, police said.

Read more: Elgin County OPP identify victim in fatal crash north of St. Thomas

London police also identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck as Sarah Courtney Dixon, 37, of London.

On Nov. 12, police reported that a man and woman were walking along Spruce Street, which runs between Wavell and Dundas streets just east of Kiwanis Park, when they were both hit by a vehicle at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, police said the vehicle fled the area and emergency services were contacted. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was last seen heading south on Spruce Street towards Wavell Street, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead in hospital the following day.

The suspect is due in court on Feb. 7, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Man found guilty in fatal Brampton hit-and-run' Man found guilty in fatal Brampton hit-and-run
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagLondon Police tagHit and Run tagPedestrian tagSpruce Street tagMontaser Al Sabbagh tagSarah Courtney Dixon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers