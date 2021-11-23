London, Ont. man charged in fatal hit and run of pedestrian on Spruce Street

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., announced Tuesday that charges have been laid in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident from Nov. 10.

Montaser Al Sabbagh, 32, of London, is facing one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death and one count of public mischief, police said.

London police also identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck as Sarah Courtney Dixon, 37, of London.

On Nov. 12, police reported that a man and woman were walking along Spruce Street, which runs between Wavell and Dundas streets just east of Kiwanis Park, when they were both hit by a vehicle at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

At the time, police said the vehicle fled the area and emergency services were contacted. Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was last seen heading south on Spruce Street towards Wavell Street, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead in hospital the following day.

The suspect is due in court on Feb. 7, 2022.