Crime

Pedestrian dies of injuries sustained in east London, Ont. hit and run

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 15, 2021 8:06 am
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A woman who was injured in a hit and run while she was walking on a residential street in east London, Ont., has died of her injuries.

London police said Sunday that her name will not be made public at the request of her family.

Police add that the investigation is ongoing.

Last week, police reported that a man and woman were walking along Spruce Street, which runs between Wavell and Dundas streets just east of Kiwanis Park, when they were both hit by a vehicle at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Police say the vehicle fled the area and emergency services were contacted.

At that time, police described the suspect vehicle as a newer-style silver sedan that may have damage on the passenger-side mirror and body of the car.

Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was last seen heading south on Spruce Street towards Wavell Street, police add.

