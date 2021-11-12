Menu

Crime

2 pedestrians injured, 1 critically, after hit and run in east London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 12, 2021 7:56 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., are investigating after two pedestrians were injured, one critically, in a hit and run Wednesday night.

According to police, a man and woman were walking along Spruce Street, which runs between Wavell and Dundas streets just east of Kiwanis Park, when they were both hit by a vehicle at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the vehicle fled the area and emergency services were contacted.

Thursday evening, police said the woman had been transferred to hospital with life-threatening injuries while the man had minor injuries.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a newer-style silver sedan that may have damage on the passenger-side mirror and body of the car.

Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was last seen heading south on Spruce Street towards Wavell Street, police add.

Police ask anyone with dashcam or security footage, or anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash, to contact them.

