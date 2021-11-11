1 in custody in suspicious death probe in Woodfield, London police say

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been taken into police custody in connection with a suspicious death investigation Thursday morning in London’s Woodfield neighbourhood.

Police responded to the scene of an apartment building located at 69 Cartwright St., just south of Princess Avenue, in the downtown-area neighbourhood around 6:40 a.m.

The call, police said, was to check the welfare of the occupants of a unit following a report of a disturbance.

Officers at the scene located an adult male inside one of the units, whom police described in a media release as being “obviously deceased.”

View image in full screen A London police forensic identification vehicle stationed outside of 69 Cartwright St. in London, Ont., for a suspicious death investigation, Nov. 11, 2021. Andrew Graham/980 CFPL

Few other details are known, but roughly 20 minutes later, police said they arrested a second man a short distance away, adding the two were known to each other.

Story continues below advertisement

No charges had been laid as of 11:40 a.m. Officials noted that there was “nothing to indicate an outstanding threat to public safety in regards to this occurrence.”

A police presence is expected throughout the day along the small residential side street, which runs between Central and Dufferin avenues, intersected by Princess Avenue.

A 980 CFPL reporter on scene shortly after noon counted at least half a dozen police cruisers stationed along Cartwright and nearby Princess, along with a forensics van.

“Residents in the area can expect officers to be knocking on doors, doing canvassing, trying to find out if anyone saw or witnessed anything,” Cst. Travis Buckle, a media officer with London police, told reporters at the scene.

“We’re urging members of the public to please come forward if they do have any information. Contact the London Police Service or Crime Stoppers.”

— With files from Andrew Graham