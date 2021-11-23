Menu

Crime

Former Hamilton pastor facing charge tied to possession of child pornography

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 23, 2021 9:29 am
Hamilton police arrested a local pastor in connection with a child pornography investigation on Wed. Nov. 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police arrested a local pastor in connection with a child pornography investigation on Wed. Nov. 17, 2021. Global News

A former pastor from a Hamilton Baptist Church is facing a charge in a child pornography investigation, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say the accused was arrested following a cyber tip in August received from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection resulting in the execution of a search warrant.

Much of the evidence in the case was collected from a number of electronic devices.

“As a result, evidence was collected that resulted in grounds to believe the owner of these devices was in possession of child pornography,” Hamilton police said in a release on Tuesday.

Joshua David Conroy, 46, was arrested last Wednesday and is facing a single charge. He was once employed as a pastor at Elliott Heights Baptist Church.

The investigation is ongoing.

