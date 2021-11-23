Former Hamilton pastor facing charge tied to possession of child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A former pastor from a Hamilton Baptist Church is facing a charge in a child pornography investigation, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say the accused was arrested following a cyber tip in August received from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection resulting in the execution of a search warrant.

Much of the evidence in the case was collected from a number of electronic devices.

Read more: Niagara Falls elementary teacher facing child pornography charges

“As a result, evidence was collected that resulted in grounds to believe the owner of these devices was in possession of child pornography,” Hamilton police said in a release on Tuesday.

Joshua David Conroy, 46, was arrested last Wednesday and is facing a single charge. He was once employed as a pastor at Elliott Heights Baptist Church.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.