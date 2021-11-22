New COVID-19 testing facility opens at Winnipeg airport

Send this page to someone via email

Those travelling out of Winnipeg’s airport now have a new convenient spot to get a COVID-19 test.

A new testing facility operated by Canadian medical research and biotech company CardiAl is opening at the airport.

The new spot will be inside the terminal building on the departures level at the far east end past the airline check-in counters.

“We look forward to playing a critical role in helping those looking to travel receive the results they need to enter select regions, gain piece of mind and help us continue to work together to get ahead of the curve of this virus,” Dr. Anmol Kapoor of CardiAl said.

The facility will be open seven days a week between 3:30 a.m.-2 p.m. for rapid anti-gen testing ($59) and Monday-Friday for PCR testing ($149).

The site will be open for walk-ins as well as scheduled appointments and some same-day results will be available.