Politics

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew tests positive for COVID-19

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 22, 2021 7:15 pm
Manitoba NDP opposition leader Wab Kinew. View image in full screen
Manitoba NDP opposition leader Wab Kinew. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted to his Twitter feed shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Kinew said he tested positive for the virus earlier in the day.

Related: Manitoba’s new premier to lay out government agenda in Nov. 23 throne speech

He said his symptoms are mild and he will participate in the upcoming legislative session virtually.

“I’m lucky to have a place to self-isolate and I’m also happy that my family is doing well,” Kinew said in the video

“I am double-vaccinated, so the news today was a bit of a surprise.

“But now that I think about it, it’s an important reminder that we all need to continue to stay vigilant against the threat that is COVID-19.”

Read more: Manitoba reports 459 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in last 3 days

Kinew said he will also be present virtually for a brief sitting following Tuesday’s throne speech.

Manitoba health officials announced 136 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Monday.

