Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew tests positive for COVID-19

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted to his Twitter feed shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, Kinew said he tested positive for the virus earlier in the day.

He said his symptoms are mild and he will participate in the upcoming legislative session virtually.

“I’m lucky to have a place to self-isolate and I’m also happy that my family is doing well,” Kinew said in the video

Earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. I figured I’d let folks know why I’ll be participating in the upcoming legislative session virtually. It’s really important that everyone get vaccinated as soon as they can — including booster shots & vaccinations for kids aged 5-11 pic.twitter.com/LbMcFBA7q1 — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) November 22, 2021

“I am double-vaccinated, so the news today was a bit of a surprise.

“But now that I think about it, it’s an important reminder that we all need to continue to stay vigilant against the threat that is COVID-19.”

Kinew said he will also be present virtually for a brief sitting following Tuesday’s throne speech.

Manitoba health officials announced 136 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Monday.