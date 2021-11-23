Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba throne speech to kick off short legislature sitting: Stefanson

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted November 23, 2021 8:14 am
Heather Stefanson speaks to the media after being sworn in as Manitoba's 24th premier at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. . View image in full screen
Heather Stefanson speaks to the media after being sworn in as Manitoba's 24th premier at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province’s throne speech today will be very general and not long on detail.

Stefanson, who was sworn-in on Nov. 2 to replace Brian Pallister, says she wants to let her cabinet ministers listen to Manitobans and further develop the Progressive Conservatives’ agenda.

She says the throne speech, which kicks off an eight-day fall legislature sitting, will set out a general vision.

Read more: Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew tests positive for COVID-19

Stefanson also says the government is planning to require everyone attending the legislature to be fully vaccinated, as early
as Dec. 15.

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew will take part in the sitting virtually, because he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Stefanson hints that a more detailed agenda will be revealed in the new year.

“Right now, we’re sort of setting a tone, a vision for the future and … what the priorities are for our government and for Manitobans,” Stefanson said Monday.

The Tory government has yet to decide whether to revive some controversial bills that were withdrawn after Pallister resigned, including a plan to overhaul the education system.

Stefanson has said she will not eliminate elected school boards, which was the most contentious part of the bill.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Throne Speech tagWab Kinew tagHeather Stefanson tagDougald Lamont tagmanitoba throne speech tagPC Party of Manitoba tagManitoba throne speech 2021 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers