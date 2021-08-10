Manitoba premier to address media from Brandon caucus retreat

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister will speak to media Tuesday afternoon from his caucus retreat in Brandon.
Pallister is expected to appear at the historic Dome Building on Brandon’s Provincial Exhibition Grounds at 3 p.m.
The news conference will be held following a closed-door meeting with the province’s cabinet ministers.
Global News will stream the appearance on this page.
