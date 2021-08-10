Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier to address media from Brandon caucus retreat

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 12:49 pm
Premier Brian Pallister. View image in full screen
Premier Brian Pallister. Global News

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister will speak to media Tuesday afternoon from his caucus retreat in Brandon.

Pallister is expected to appear at the historic Dome Building on Brandon’s Provincial Exhibition Grounds at 3 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg businesses choosing to maintain mask policy despite change to provincial restrictions

The news conference will be held following a closed-door meeting with the province’s cabinet ministers.

Global News will stream the appearance on this page.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba cabinet minister hints at issues with premier’s remarks on Canadian history' Manitoba cabinet minister hints at issues with premier’s remarks on Canadian history
Manitoba cabinet minister hints at issues with premier’s remarks on Canadian history – Jul 23, 2021
