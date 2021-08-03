Manitoba premier apologizes ‘for the misunderstanding I caused’ over Canadian history remarks

Manitoba’s beleaguered premier says he will be sending out a statement Tuesday afternoon to apologize “for the misunderstanding I caused” over remarks he made about Indigenous history in July.

Premier Brian Pallister told media Tuesday that he hopes people will be able to forgive remarks he made in which he said people who came to colonize Canada didn’t mean to destroy Indigenous communities.

“I feel awful about the reaction and the misunderstanding I created with my comments,” he said.

“I worked for a long, long time on reconciliation efforts before we set up the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. I was proud to be part of the government that did that.

“So I’m going to issue a statement later today and ask for forgiveness and understanding and ask that we unite. That was what I was trying to do with my comments.”

Previous comments

Pallister’s previous comments ignited a firestorm of controversy, which only grew worse as the weeks went on.

“The people who came here to this country, before it was a country and since, didn’t come here to destroy anything. They came here to build. They came to build better,” Pallister said at a July 7 news conference.

“We need to respect our heritage just as we need to respect one another … Not to find fault, not to tear down, not to highlight every failure, but rather to realize that we’re a complex country as we are made up of complex people,” he added.

A week later on July 15, he doubled down on those comments after former minister of Indigenous and northern relations Eileen Clarke stepped down from her post because of “inappropriate words and actions,” but did not point a finger directly at the premier.

That day, he named MLA Alan Lagimodiere the new Indigenous reconciliation minister, who was then confronted by Leader of the Opposition Wab Kinew, for saying that he believed children were sent to residential schools to learn new skills.

Lagmodiere immediately apologized for his comments, and Pallister said Tuesday the new minister has reached out to those he offended.

“He’s offered sincere efforts to work together, to redeem himself in the minds of some and to prove himself in the minds of others. And I know he’ll achieve good things in that portfolio.”